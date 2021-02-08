Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 8,328 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $221.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

