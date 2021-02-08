Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 184,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000.

KBWB stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $57.16.

