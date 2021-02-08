Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

