Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA opened at $549.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.99 and its 200-day moving average is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

