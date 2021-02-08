Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

KLA stock opened at $289.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

