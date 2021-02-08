Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,162 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $589.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $592.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

