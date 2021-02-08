Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,640 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $252.25 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

