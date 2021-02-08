Bank of America Lowers Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Underperform

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.