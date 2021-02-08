Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

