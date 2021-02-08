Barclays Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.67 ($11.38).

Shares of FRES traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39). 976,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,124. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.39.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

