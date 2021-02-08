Barclays Increases Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $163.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

SAFM stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

