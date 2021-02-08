Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.14).

BARC stock traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 148.14 ($1.94). 20,549,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,419,785. The company has a market cap of £25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.35. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

