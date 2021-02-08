Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMDMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMDMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

