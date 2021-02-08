Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDEV. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Shares of BDEV traded down GBX 14.31 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 695.69 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,010. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 679.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.67. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

