Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Increased to GBX 760 by Analysts at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

BDEV stock traded down GBX 14.31 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 695.69 ($9.09). 2,432,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,010. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 679.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

