Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

