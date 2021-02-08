Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

HI opened at $45.19 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

