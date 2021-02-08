Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a PE ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

