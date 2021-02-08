Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $2.26 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 16,574,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,452 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

