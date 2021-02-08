Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.