Beacon Price Reaches $0.0315 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $16,514.65 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

