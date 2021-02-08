Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.70 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 175.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of BCEKF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 58,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,387. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.