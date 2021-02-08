BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Cap of $551,556.90

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $551,556.90 and $65.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034666 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

