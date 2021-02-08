Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0084

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $6,811.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

