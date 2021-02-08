Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Beazley alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLYF traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.