Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 425

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 360.40 ($4.71). 1,277,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

