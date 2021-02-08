Beazley’s (BZLYF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Beazley stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

