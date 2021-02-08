Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.38 ($194.56).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €172.00 ($202.35) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

