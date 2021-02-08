Beefy.Finance Price Hits $791.06 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $791.06 or 0.01782720 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $56.96 million and $2.83 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00391453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.