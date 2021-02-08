BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.93

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1086497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

