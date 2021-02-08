Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,388 ($44.26).
LON:BWY traded down GBX 23.18 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,031.82 ($39.61). 271,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,664.87. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.
About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
