Beowulf (BWF) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $1,888.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00050204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00175844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00061784 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.