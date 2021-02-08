Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

