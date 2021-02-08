Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.