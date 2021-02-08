Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $237.56

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.56 and last traded at $237.42, with a volume of 3258959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.16.

The stock has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

