Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after purchasing an additional 196,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

