Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE:BERY opened at $57.26 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.