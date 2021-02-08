Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.