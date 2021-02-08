Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.
BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.