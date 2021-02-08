Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,697 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.53 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

