BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

