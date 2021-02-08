Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $33,573.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,573.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 525,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,399. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.66.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.
