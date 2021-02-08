BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BHP opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in BHP Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

