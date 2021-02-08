Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.51 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $12.51 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

