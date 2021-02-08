Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $4.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,568,403,633 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

