Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Bio-Techne worth $84,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,303,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $380.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

