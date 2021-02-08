BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $347,069.70 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $347,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,266,371.28.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

BLFS stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 256,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,097. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

