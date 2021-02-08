Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose 5.4% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $15.00. The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 36,311,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 120,072,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNGO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.