BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BNTX stock opened at $117.57 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

