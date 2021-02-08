Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 46.2%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price was up 46.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 12,801,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,361,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital makes up 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.