Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $1.78 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bit-Z Token Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

